Motorcycle ride through Richmond honors veterans: 'Acknowledge their sacrifice'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity joined the Blue Thunder Motorcycle Club for a Veteran’s Day tribute motorcycle ride on Saturday morning.

“It is all about the veterans, you know, acknowledge their sacrifice, their service, and everything they’ve ever done for our country,” said retired Army Colonel Robert Barnes Jr. who helped organize the experience.

The event was open to all veterans, and those who support them, whether they had a motorcycle or not.

The group ride began with an opening ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, then cruised down to Kickback Jacks.

Each year, funds raised from the ride go to support a different organization.

This year's proceeds are being donated to the Disabled American Veterans.

You can donate to their cause in many different ways by visiting their website here.

