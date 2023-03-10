Watch Now
He was injured in a Richmond hit-and-run crash, his video camera captured the wanted driver

Posted at 3:31 PM, Mar 10, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are looking for a driver involved in a Cary Street hit-and-run crash in the Fan neighborhood of Richmond.

“At approximately 9:15 p.m., Thursday, March 2, an adult male was operating his motorcycle eastbound on West Cary Street when he approached the intersection of South Robinson Street. The driver of a dark-colored SUV disregarded a red light and entered the intersection northbound on South Robinson Street,” a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote. “The motorcycle collided with the SUV in the intersection. The driver of the SUV left the scene.”

The motorcyclist suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said.

His motorcycle had a video camera that captured images of the crash.

Driver of SUV in collision.png

Anyone with information was asked to call Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

