Motorcycle driver killed in wreck that closed I-85 north in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The driver of a motorcycle was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that closed Interstate 85 north in Petersburg Sunday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the fatal crash involving a motorcycle around 1:40 p.m. along I-85 south near the Squirrel Level Road exit, officials with Virginia State Police said.

This crash closed all of the interstate's northbound lanes as well as the southbound left lane and left and right shoulders near the Squirrel Level Road exit.

Drivers on I-85 north were being diverted off the interstate at the exit (63-B) for Route 1.

Traffic was backed up 1.5 miles as of 3:30 p.m.

"Troopers are currently working on identity the deceased and notifying next of kin," officials said.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

