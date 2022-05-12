Motorcycle driver killed in Hull Street crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- A motorcycle driver is dead following a crash on Hull Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a man was driving a motorcycle westbound on Hull Street when the motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the intersection of East 37th Street.

The motorcycle driver was declared dead at the scene.

The other vehicle, a sedan, stayed at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car, a woman, wasn't injured.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671 or jason.ozolins@rva.gov. Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 can also be called. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

