Motorcycle driver critically injured in I-64 wreck in New Kent, troopers say

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A motorcycle driver was critically injured following a wreck on Interstate 64 in New Kent County, according to authorities.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash along I-64 west near the West Point exit around 11 a.m.

The victim was medflighted to VCU Medical Center with what troopers described as serious, life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok