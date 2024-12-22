Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Motorcycle driver critically injured in I-64 wreck in New Kent, troopers say

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
Interstate 64 / I-64 generic
Posted
and last updated

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A motorcycle driver was critically injured following a wreck on Interstate 64 in New Kent County, according to authorities.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash along I-64 west near the West Point exit around 11 a.m.

The victim was medflighted to VCU Medical Center with what troopers described as serious, life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone