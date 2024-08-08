Heathsville man charged with child sex crimes: 'He may have engaged in this type of behavior before'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Heathsville man accused of soliciting a minor for sex.

"In July 2024, an unknown individual engaged in a conversation with a Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Investigator, who was posing as a juvenile online. The suspect attempted to arrange a meeting to engage in sexual intercourse," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson said. "After further investigation, the suspect was identified as Motley Allen Haynie, 29, of Heathsville, Virginia."

Haynie was arrested and charged with:

Solicitation of a Minor (x 2)

Solicitation of Child Pornography

Taking Indecent Liberties with a Minor (x 1)

"There is reason to believe Haynie may have engaged in this type of behavior before. Hanover Investigators are working diligently to determine if there are any victims associated with Haynie in the past," the statement continued.

Hanover Sheriff's Office Motley Allen Haynie

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.