They have lived 'in the past' since their son's tragic death. Now they have 'a purpose' to help other families

RICHMOND, Va. — The advocacy group Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) joined six Central Virginia law enforcement agencies at the Richmond Ford West dealership Thursday to promote its end-of-the-year message urging the public not to drive while impaired.

“Far too many people still choose to get behind the wheel of a car after consuming intoxicating substances,” Col. Matthew Hanely with Virginia State Police said.

“Some of the most dangerous days on our roadways each year are between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day,” said Lisa Black, who emceed the event.

Black has been working with MADD for several years since she was injured in a head-on crash with a drunk driver a decade ago in Fluvana County. But she wasn’t the only speaker present with a personal connection to the fight against drunk driving.

“He stole a beautiful life that was a shining beacon for our family and for many, many people,” said Robin Doaty.

It has been just over three years since Robin and her husband, Jerome Doaty, said a state trooper walked up to their doorstep to deliver the news that would forever change their lives.

“When Robin said there were state troopers at the door, I knew exactly what it was,” Jerome recalled.

“My son Jerome R. Doaty was killed by a drunk driver Oct. 24, 2021,” said Robin. “ I live in the past never quite finding the joy that was so easily in my reach. That drunk driver snatched all of that away.”

The grieving parents described their 30-year-old son as a tech genius who found success with a career in cyber security in Florida. Robin says Jerome was planning to visit his parents before the holidays, which would have been his first time seeing them since 2019.

Robin says her son and a coworker, who was also his close friend, were killed when a drunk driver traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 95 hit them head-on near Daytona Beach. Robin said Jerome died at the scene.

“He was the peacemaker of the family, he was a gentle giant,” she said.

Robin said she never thought she would be helping spread awareness about the dangers of drunk or impaired driving.

In fact, the couple publicly shared their loss for the first time in hopes of saving lives and preventing others from making an irreversible mistake.

“I was nervous and kind of worried about the emotional aspect of it, but the importance of getting out the message and even sharing our pain to prevent other families from experiencing that pain outweighed the fear and the nervousness,” Robin explained. “I felt that it's very important to not only get the story and message not to drink and drive but also bring humanity and put a light on my son as a person and what an awesome light he was in the world.”

Brand Brubaker with the Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicles urged folks not to drink and drive.

“This Thanksgiving and every day let's choose life safety and responsibility," Brubaker said. "Because that choice isn’t just a decision, it may just be a life saved."

MADD showed off two promotional flyers which read, "Join the movement for safer roads, this holiday season."

Col. Hanely said 293 people were killed in the nearly 7,000 crashes involving alcohol across the state in 2023. Of those fatalities, 31 were passengers and 72 were pedestrians.

“Over 11 people were seriously injured in alcohol-related crashes with many of them left with life-long medical issues,” Hanely said.

Black added that every 78 seconds someone is killed or injured in an alcohol-related crash.

“I’m once again imploring you to make good decisions during the holiday,” Hanely said. “You can still celebrate just choose to drive under the influence and it is a choice. It’s also a choice not to let others drive under the influence.”

Robin and Jerome are echoing a similar message over the next month. Both parents say they also want to become advocates as a way of honoring their son's life and potentially protecting many others.

"I would really like to become a victim advocate for MADD,” said Robin. "It kind of energizes and strengthens us to go on and to face another day because we have a purpose now and that is to help other families and bring a stop to driving under the influence.”

“It’s going to give us a lot of closure to push us to family camaraderie and just help us out a lot,” said Jerome.

He admitted that it can be a struggle to get up some mornings.

"But I think about him and he wouldn’t want me to stay in bed and do nothing, he would want me to go out and help people like he did," Jerome said. "I couldn't ask for a better son. He was my hero.”

Hanely said troopers arrested 89 people for driving under the influence over the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period last year. He said state police will be out in full force to crack down on violators over Thanksgiving.

