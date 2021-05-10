Mother of 3 injured in shooting outside Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A woman in her 20s is left with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting at a Chester apartment complex.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Martingale Road around 5:45 on Monday afternoon. They report that dozens of shots were fired.

A woman in her 20s was injured by the gunfire when she was sitting inside her apartment, according to the woman's mother. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for a graze wound to the head, according to officials.

The woman's mother said that activity like what happened on Monday night has been going on for a couple of days.

Those on the scene at the time of the shooting gave police a good description of the suspect vehicle which was pulled over by police after a short pursuit.

Several people have been taken into custody, including a juvenile.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.