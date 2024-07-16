Virginia city ranked in top ten most dangerous to drive during rush hour

RICHMOND, Va. -- Almost everyone can relate to the feeling of being stuck in traffic during rush hour. But depending on which city you are in, you could be at more risk driving during rush hours.

A new research study conducted by The Barber Law Firm analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data on fatal crashes and found the most dangerous cities to be traveling in at peak times.

The study looked at data from fatal crashes between 2018 and 2022. More specifically looking at crashes that happened during the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Winston-Salem, NC was found to be the worst place to drive during rush hour traffic.

Throughout the five years analyzed for the study 36 out of the 118 fatal crashes occurred during peak rush hour times. That is 30.51% of the crashes and above the national average of 22.77%.

Phoenix, Arizona and Kansas City, Kansas came in second and third respectively.

A Virginia city also made the top ten for most dangerous rush hour traffic.

Norfolk came in eighth in the study with 32 fatal crashes reported during rush hour over the five year span. Of a total 113 fatal crashes that makes rush hour traffic account for 28.32% of all fatal traffic accidents.

Virginia Beach also made the Top 50 of the most dangerous rush hour rankings coming in at 40.

Data from the NHTSA says that Virginia Beach had 34 fatal rush hour crashes out of 140 fatal crashes overall.

But what can you do to get away from dangerous rush hour traffic? The study also listed the top ten least dangerous rush hour cities. Cleveland, Ohio came in the top spot with only 14.13% of their fatal crashes happening during rush hours. Amarillo, Texas and Orlando, Florida came in at second and third.

