Crime Insider: New technology helps Richmond police in latest homicide investigation

RICHMOND, Va. — New technology helped Richmond police in their latest homicide investigation, less than two hours after a man was shot in Mosby Court on Friday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the block of around Coalter Street, near Redd Street around 6 p.m. Sources say a man was walking in the area when he was hit by bullets.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Multiple people at the scene told Burkett that the victim was very loved in the community.

Sources say a suspect has been stopped by police on Interstate 64 east near the Richmond International Airport exit. Traffic is reportedly backed up in the area.

Burkett has learned a license plate reader helped police make the traffic stop.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

