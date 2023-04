RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed after a shooting on Gay Street in Mosby Court Tuesday night, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police responded to the shooting call around 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block.

The victim was reportedly shot in the face.

