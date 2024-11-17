Why dental group started Smiles for Heroes 8 years ago: 'The whole community pitches in'

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- The Morrison Dental Group hosted a free dental care event for veterans without insurance in Mechanicsville on Saturday.

The mission of Smiles for Heroes is to serve veterans who do not have dental insurance.

"We found a need in our community,” Priscilla Hansen, Morrison Dental Group’s vice president of operations and training, said. “85% of veterans do not qualify for dental care through the VA. So there is a need because some of them aren't working."

The initiative started eight years ago, but was paused for the COVID pandemic, Hansen said. But it has returned to four of the group’s nine offices.

Alex Morrison, the group’s chief compliance officer, credited Hansen with coming up with the idea.

"Years ago, when she came to us and said, ‘Hey, I think we want to do something like this.’ We said, ‘Let's go. Let's go for it. Let's do it,’” Morrison recalled. “Having an opportunity for us as a group of dental professionals, but also people that really care and are a veteran-owned business, this is pretty close to our heart.”

FULL INTERVIEW: The story behind Smiles for Heroes

Morrison said some of the people who came in have not been to the dentist in a long time.

“If we can offer even just a simple cleaning to more complex procedures, we're going to do it,” Morrison said. “We're going to do whatever we can to help get people out of pain and get them on the right dental path.”

Morrison also encouraged others to take that first step to get involved.

“Go out into your communities, see who you can find that you know could use a hand,” Morrison said. “Maybe you can help direct them to services like this. But all of this is made possible by really dedicated volunteers, not just in our group, but from outside of our group and in the area... and we hope to grow it.”

Hansen is also hopeful that other practices will take part.

“I would be glad to come out and get a practice started doing it every year so we can get as much care to the veterans as we can,” Hansen said. “Lots of volunteers here today, so the whole community pitches in.”

