Assisted living residents surprised on Christmas Day: 'Value these beautiful lives'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Residents at an assisted living community in the West End received a surprise on Christmas Day thanks to workers at a Richmond Hospice service.

Debbie Johnston, a registered nurse at Serenity First Hospice, said her team members adopted Morningside in the West End to give residents a "fairytale" for some residents who have not had a Christmas gift for years.

As a result, the hospice workers shopped for gifts and promoted a present drive over the past few weeks.

Additionally, business and members of the community made donations.

Provided to WTVR

Johnston said Brittany Bryant, Morningside's activities director, spearheaded the project and "cried many tears of joy when the gifts came pouring in."

The presents were handed out to residents at 9:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Johnston challenged other businesses to adopt a home, "so no senior citizen misses a special occasion and the teams make visits to the lost and forgotten Grandmas and Grandpas."

"If companies will step up and adopted a home, we’re heading in a direction of rescuing the forgotten seniors and value these beautiful lives," Johnston said.

