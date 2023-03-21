Watch Now
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple open in Richmond

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin helped celebrate the opening of the Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Glen Allen, Va.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 12:50:47-04

GLEN Allen, Va. -- The Richmond temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, under construction for nearly three years at 10915 Staples Mill Road (at the corner of Mountain Road) in Glen Allen, is now complete and will host public tours beginning later this week. The design of the two-story, 36,000-square-foot temple was meticulously selected to include a number of Virginia themes, such as dogwood blossoms and architectural elements common in the state, according to church officials. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

