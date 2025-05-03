Police ID Tappahannock woman killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Morishia Vershonda Robinson was killed in a crash early Saturday morning along Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico County, near the Hanover County line, according to police.

The 41-year-old Tappahannock woman was alone in the car when she died.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that Ms. Robinson was driving eastbound on Mechanicsville Turnpike toward Hanover when she struck the guardrail on the right-hand side of the road. Her vehicle then veered left, crossed the median, and collided with the jersey wall along the westbound lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike," a Henrico police spokesperson said. "Speed and lack of a seatbelt are believed to be factors in this crash."

Police were called to the crash scene at about 2:20 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police Crash Team Investigator Holmes at 804-501-5000.

