Meet the Chesterfield teen leading Toys for Tots efforts in Virginia: 'Do what you can while you can'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. It’s no surprise to see a teenager on a computer, but Morgan Raymondson enjoys being inside a computer. The 16-year-old high school student volunteers at Tech 4 Troops which provides struggling veterans with laptops and computers.

“Well I grew up trying to take apart circuit boards, controllers any sort of electronics,” Raymondson said. “When I can, I try to come in and help. Doing the good thing. Doing the right thing is always better than not.”

Tech 4 Troops CEO Mark Casper said Morgan Raymondson’s kindness and computer know-how are second to none.

“He is that young leader we look for in a country,” Casper said. “It is not about him. He’ll be very honest about it. But it's about the community and those that he can help.”

Raymondson’s giving nature extends beyond the Henrico nonprofit organization. This year, the teen is giving Santa and his elves a run for their money.

He is placing donation boxes across central Virginia.

Raymondson has launched Toys for Tots months ahead of Christmas. He has been volunteering for the U.S. Marine Corps campaign with his family for seven years.

“He is that young man that will make the coffers overflow of toys for kids that are in need across the Commonwealth,” Casper said.

The humble junior at James River High School is Toys for Tots’ Youth Ambassador for the entire Commonwealth this year.

“I collect toys outreach and get it to the Marines who will hand it out,” Raymondson said.

U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant Tyler Nessen said Raymondson’s efforts year in and year out inspire young and old alike.

“You know it says about his character that he is a selfless person and wants to help out his community,” SSgt. Nessen said. “You know it is a group effort. It is a community effort to get these toys out and everything he has done definitely helps out.”

Commander of American Legion Post 354 in Midlothian Bobby Arnold said Raymondson’s efforts speak to his sterling character.

“You know in the military you know that is what we do. We serve others and cadet Raymondson has that,” Arnold said. “I think individuals sometimes don’t look at our youth today like they really are. They have outstanding characteristics. They want to serve. They want to be part of something bigger than themselves.”

Morgan Raymondson is also a member of JROTC program, he runs track, joined the varsity crew at his school, maintains excellent grades, and doesn’t boast. His accomplishments and traits make Jack Raymondson one proud poppa.

“I do marvel at Morgan. Morgan is an exceptional human being. He has been since he was a young man,” Morgan’s father Jack Raymondson said. “It is contagious with his friends. It draws other people into him. And they see how genuine he is."

Morgan Raymondson is hoping his efforts encourage other teens in his Toys for Tots drive especially at the Civil Air Patrol at Chesterfield County Airport where he has been volunteering for three years.

Lt. Colonel Michael Girardi said the Marines could not have selected a more worthy ambassador.

“That is Cadet Morgan Raymondson who is a real stellar cadet in our program,” Lt. Colonel Girardi said. “All of the cadets are motivated for it. They are bringing toys to fill in the boxes. He just champions the program. Great role model for it, sir. Couldn’t think of a better cadet for it.”

Serving others is Priority One for Morgan Raymondson. The Toys for Tots campaign is just another extension of this teen's giving heart.

“I do what I can. Honestly, that is the main point of it,” Raymondson said. “Do what you can while you can and make sure when you look back you know what you did what you could.”

