More than 98,000 animals saved by Virginia animal shelters

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's animal shelters saved more than 98,000 animals in 2021, an increase from 2020.

The report comes from Best Friend's Animal Society which conducts a pet life-saving report each year. All of the data comes directly from animal shelters across the country.

In Virginia, 91 of the state's 143 shelters have no-kill policies.

In 2021, data shows that out of 114,421 animals who entered shelters in Virginia, 98,704 were saved, giving Virginia an 86.3% save rate.

The only rates in the United States who save a 100% no-kill policy are Delaware in New Hampshire.