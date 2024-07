RICHMOND, Va. --Before the house even hit the market, buyers bid $800,000 above asking price – sight unseen – to snag the priciest home sold in the Richmond area last month.

The 5,600-square-foot house at 406 S. Mooreland Road sold for $3 million June 24, two months after it went under contract before a planned April listing at $2.17 million.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.