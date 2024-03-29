Monument Avenue’s Easter on Parade tradition continues Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. --More than 1,500 people on Facebook have committed to continuing an annual Richmond tradition on Easter Sunday.

Easter on Parade returns to Monument Avenue between North Allen and Davis Avenues from 1pm to 5pm Sunday.

“Having grown up in Richmond my entire life, Richmond is so thick and filled with tradition,” said Tunstall Willis, parade organizer with Grandeur and Grove Events. “Come out in your Easter's finest and fun.”

Willis says Easter on Parade is a vibrant showcase of spring, joy, and community.

“It's a day where your best Easter attire takes center stage, and the streets bloom with colors as lively as the season,” according to the Facebook event.

The pet-friendly event features both humans and their furry friends dressed in pastels and bright colors. Awards will be given out to the most creative, elegant, and whimsical designs during their Easter Bonnet Contest.

There will also be food stands and vendors selling local products. Entertainment includes the musical groups Rhythm of Love and JTucker & The Krewe.

Jonathan Jugglers will appear in addition to stilt walkers.

This is more than an event; it's a tradition that brings our community together in the spirit of Easter and springtime renewal, the event page said.

