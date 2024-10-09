Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Where Henrico plans to add sidewalks to Monument Avenue

Henrico is in the design phase of a project that includes plans for a new sidewalk on the southern side of the street.
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A public hearing was held on Wednesday regarding the future of Monument Avenue, focusing on improvements to pedestrian access and connectivity in Henrico County.

Henrico is in the design phase of a project that includes plans for a new sidewalk on the southern side of the street, extending from St. Mary’s Hospital east to Treboy Avenue near the Weinstein JCC.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027.

Do you know a part of town that could use sidewalks? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone