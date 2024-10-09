Where Henrico plans to add sidewalks to Monument Avenue

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A public hearing was held on Wednesday regarding the future of Monument Avenue, focusing on improvements to pedestrian access and connectivity in Henrico County.

Henrico is in the design phase of a project that includes plans for a new sidewalk on the southern side of the street, extending from St. Mary’s Hospital east to Treboy Avenue near the Weinstein JCC.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027.

