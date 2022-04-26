Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Driver kills Monument Avenue pedestrian, drives away

Posted at 11:09 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 11:10:02-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in what Henrico Police called a hit and run crash on Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road in the near West End.

"A pedestrian was struck and has died after being transported to an area hospital," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote. "Police are currently searching for a metallic-white sedan with heavy passenger side damage. The vehicle should be missing an inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover."

The crash was reported at about 9:21 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone