Police: Driver kills Monument Avenue pedestrian, drives away

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in what Henrico Police called a hit and run crash on Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road in the near West End.

"A pedestrian was struck and has died after being transported to an area hospital," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote. "Police are currently searching for a metallic-white sedan with heavy passenger side damage. The vehicle should be missing an inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover."

The crash was reported at about 9:21 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.