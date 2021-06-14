Watch
Man buys $2 million Monument Avenue home to show on Instagram, YouTube

Martin Montgomery footage/BizSense screenshot
Den Cralle discusses the house he recently purchased in a teaser video for his planned documentary.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jun 14, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- When Den Cralle begins furnishing the Mediterranean-style mansion he recently purchased on Monument Avenue, he’ll be coming at it with an entire furniture business at his disposal. The president and co-owner of Farmville-based Green Front Furniture won a bidding war this spring for 2315 Monument Ave., a nearly century-old house he’s planning to use not only as a residence but also as a virtual showroom of sorts, highlighting the company’s inventory of furniture, rugs and home décor items. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

