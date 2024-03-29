Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Green Front Furniture exec’s Monument Ave. mansion undergoing $1.5M restoration

GreenFront1.jpg
BizSense
GreenFront1.jpg
Posted at 6:34 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 06:34:16-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Richmonders converge on Monument Avenue for this Sunday’s Easter on Parade, many will notice the makings of what’s planned to be a two-year restoration of one of the street’s standout homes – the residence, it so happens, of the main sponsor of this year’s event.

A sign posted out front of 2315 Monument Ave., the Mediterranean-style mansion owned by Green Front Furniture CEO Den Cralle, informs passersby that the 100-year-old house is about to undergo a restoration and expansion in keeping with its original building plans, parts of which were never realized but will be with the project.

Work is set to ramp up after Easter on Parade, which Cralle’s Farmville-based business is sponsoring this year along with local law firm Lantz & Robins, co-led by fellow Monument homeowner Michael Lantz.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone