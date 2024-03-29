Green Front Furniture exec’s Monument Ave. mansion undergoing $1.5M restoration

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Richmonders converge on Monument Avenue for this Sunday’s Easter on Parade, many will notice the makings of what’s planned to be a two-year restoration of one of the street’s standout homes – the residence, it so happens, of the main sponsor of this year’s event.

A sign posted out front of 2315 Monument Ave., the Mediterranean-style mansion owned by Green Front Furniture CEO Den Cralle, informs passersby that the 100-year-old house is about to undergo a restoration and expansion in keeping with its original building plans, parts of which were never realized but will be with the project.

Work is set to ramp up after Easter on Parade, which Cralle’s Farmville-based business is sponsoring this year along with local law firm Lantz & Robins, co-led by fellow Monument homeowner Michael Lantz.

