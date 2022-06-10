Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested, victim identified in fatal Richmond crash

Richmond Police Generic Crime Scene Tape Day
WTVR
Richmond Police Generic Crime Scene Tape Day
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 16:36:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man has been arrested in a fatal Richmond crash that happened early last month.

At approximately 6:54 a.m. on May 6, officers were called to the 700 block of East Broad Street for the report of a two-vehicle crash where a pedestrian, Monty Henderson, 64, of New Kent was gravely injured.

Henderson was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The second victim, Jennifer Martin, was discharged from a local hospital.

After an investigation, Richmond Police Detectives determined that Emir Omerovic, 32, caused the fatal collision.

On June 10, Omerovic was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Driving and Failure to wear a seatbelt.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone