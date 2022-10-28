Montross man dies in crash on Kings Highway

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. -- A 55-year-old Montross man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Kings Highway.

Virginia State Police said they responded to the crash around 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Kenwood Road.

A Ford SUV ran off the road to the right and struck an embankment and a culvert before overturning, according to State Police.

The driver, Willard Warren Clark Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

