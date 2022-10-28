Watch Now
Montross man dies in crash on Kings Highway

Posted at 12:58 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 12:58:50-04

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. -- A 55-year-old Montross man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Kings Highway.

Virginia State Police said they responded to the crash around 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Kenwood Road.

A Ford SUV ran off the road to the right and struck an embankment and a culvert before overturning, according to State Police.

The driver, Willard Warren Clark Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

