Montross man dies after being hit by car

Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 20, 2023
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. -- A 39-year-old Montross man died after being hit by a car on Mount Holly Road early Saturday morning, Virginia State Police said.

A 2006 Hyundai Sonata was driving south on Mount Holly near Bushfield Road around 5:30 a.m. when it hit a man in the roadway.

State Police said the car could not avoid hitting the man.

The victim was identified as James Calvin Hamilton III. State Police said he died at the scene.

The driver was uninjured in the crash. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

