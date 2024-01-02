Shooting at Henrico County apartment kills one, injures another

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County police are now investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

Henrico police tell CBS 6 that officers were called to the 2000 block of Montbrook lane for a shooting just before midnight Monday. "Once on scene, officers observed two adult female victims inside an apartment," police explained in a press release.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim was taken to the hospital. The names of the victims have not been released as next of kin has yet to be notified.

"At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no perceived threat to the community," police say.

Police say they are working to determine the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

