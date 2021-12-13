Organizers hope Monroe Park caroling event will become RVA tradition

Watch the video from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Ben Brady in the player above.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Organizers of the first-ever Caroling in Monroe Park event Sunday are hopeful it will become an annual tradition.

The Hood Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, the RVA Street Singers, the Greater Richmond Children’s Choir and Grace & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church partnered to "bring joy to the community" by leading a sing-along in the park, according to organizers.

Rev. Dr. Lorenza Ricardo Meekins, the pastor of the Hood Temple AME Zion Church, said it was rare for such diverse voices to "come together in one place at one time."

Robin Rio, director of the RVA Street Singers, said caroling "is the perfect event to bring people together for fun and holiday cheer.”

“After all the stress of the pandemic, we couldn’t be happier...I think it will become an RVA tradition,” Rio said.

