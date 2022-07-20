RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts are now rolling out its first batch of monkeypox vaccines.

RHHD received 160 JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccines on July 19 and began vaccinating high-risk individuals starting July 20.

"We think that, given what we know about how it's been coming down, how we've been hearing about it coming down the east coast, we want to make sure that now that we have the vaccine, that we go ahead," RHHD Deputy Director Melissa Viray said. "People travel and go up and down the east coast. We want to make sure people who are at higher risk are protected.

Monkeypox travels through close physical contact, causing a visible rash on the skin. Dr. Viray said enlarged lymph nodes and fatigue are also common symptoms.

According to RHHD, individuals who are considered at high risk and are eligible to get vaccinated include:

● Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners;

● Transgender women and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men and have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners;

● Sex workers;

● Staff at establishments where sexual activity occurs; and

● People who attend sex on-premises venues.

However, Viray is encouraging everyone to be vigilant.

"Regardless of the disease, no disease stays in one particular niche population forever and ever and never goes elsewhere," she said. "Those who can become severely ill are those who are immunocompromised with weakened immune systems, and children actually, which is why I would be keeping an eye, as transmission patterns emerge, we'll be keeping an eye out on what that means."

Dr. Rachel Waller, a director at Health Brigade, works closely with patients who may be considered at high risk of monkeypox.

"There has been a lot of interest. So, we have had both clients and community members calling to see if we have monkeypox available here in the facility or if we know where people can get the monkeypox vaccine," Waller said.

Waller said she wants to make sure there's not a stigma when it comes to getting a monkeypox shot.

“This virus doesn’t know anything about your orientation," Waller said. "Monkeypox is spread through close physical contact and close respiratory contact, it just so happens that when the virus started to spread here in the United States, it seems to have been traced back to a rave.”

For now, Health Brigade is working with RHHD to get patients access to the vaccine if they are eligible.

Dr. Viray said, for now, there's no confirmed case of monkeypox or transmission in Richmond, but she believes it won't stay that way for long.

“I can’t tell you exactly when, but I do think, that shouldn’t surprise us," Viray said.

“Whether it’s targeted populations, or ultimately everyone gets a vaccine, we just don’t know yet," Dr. Waller said.

Individuals who may be eligible can fill out this interest form, or call 804-205-3501.