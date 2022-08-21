Health experts warn college students to be aware of monkeypox risk

RICHMOND, Va. -- Victoria Board, a new transfer student at Virginia Commonwealth University, says she's ready for a new year, unimpeded by the spread of a virus.

“I’m ready for a new beginning," Board said. "I'm trying to be a little cautious, but I don't want it to take away another year of school for me, because I already had that taken away in high school. I'm trying to be cautious but I'm also trying to just live my life."

Both Board and her friend Aniyah Mena, another transfer student, said a fresh start does not come without fear that a virus like monkeypox could put things on pause.

“It’s definitely making me want to stay more inside, in my dorm," Mena said.

First year Logan Pagach said while he's nervous for the new year, he's feeling confident in his VCU's mitigation strategies.

“It’s definitely going to be new living with like a bunch of people around in like the dorms. I’m not too worried about it, I think that they should be good about protocols and stuff," Pagach said.

As of Aug. 19, there are 249 reported cases of monkeypox in the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health reports 21 of those cases are in the central region.

WTVR Dr. Melissa Viray

Dr. Melissa Viray with the Richmond & Henrico Health Districts said their team is monitoring monkeypox transmission among students as they return to school.

"A lot of aspects of college life like living in close quarters can potentially provide opportunities for monkeypox transmission," Dr. Viray said. "Living in a dorm is not necessarily something that we consider to be a risk in and of itself, this isn't like COVID-19 where we have much more easy transition from person to person."

She's asking students to be cognizant on campus, encouraging them to sign up for a vaccine if they're at high risk, and take precautions even if they're not.

“It’s a good idea to avoid sharing bed linens, towels or clothes without washing them between uses, keeping them identified for an individual and not necessarily sharing them without washing between uses," Dr. Viray.

In a statement to CBS 6, a VSU spokesperson said the university continues "to provide our community with information and resources, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.”

Even while being cautious, Board is encouraging new students to not let fear of transmission hinder their time on campus.

“Join a lot of clubs, meet a lot of people, don’t try to stay in your dorm too much because then college won’t be as fun," Board said.