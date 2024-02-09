The crash broke her bones. Now she wants something done to improve safety at a Henrico intersection.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Monica Minor reached out to CBS 6 advocating for changes at a Henrico intersection where she was hurt in a serious car crash.

"They had to cut me out of my car and transfer me on a stretcher," the grandmother said about the January crash at the intersection of Nine Mile and Evergreen roads. "I don’t remember too much about it because the accident happened so fast, all I know is that I was t-boned."

The crash fractured her ribs, vertebrae, pelvis, leg, and ankle. She also suffered a punctured kidney.

"Sometimes my pain is at a four or five. Sometimes it shoots up to 10," Minor said about her post-crash recovery. "I just want something done."

Minor would like to see a stop light placed at the intersection where the accident happened.

"It’s hard to see if you’re turning left, you have to pull past the white line in order to see," she said. "That scares me because you got your front end out, and the cars are speeding up and can tear the front of your up," Minor said.

WTVR

There were seven accidents at that intersection in 2023 and 12 in 2022, according to Virginia Traffic Records Electronic Data System.

She said after she called Henrico County about the issue, county workers came out and cut back some of bushes that may have obstructed a driver's view.

Minor said while that was good, a traffic light was needed due to the speed of drivers on Nine Mile Road.

"You put a stop light right there you prevent more accidents, you know save more lives and that’s what I want to see done," Minor said.

WTVR

CBS 6 Reached out to Henrico County about the issue and was told Nine Mile Road was a VDOT-maintained road.

When contacted about Minor's concerns and request, VDOT said it could conduct an intersection-specific review to develop an improvement plan once a resident submitted a request. A request for this intersection had not been received since 2017.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.