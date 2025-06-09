Moms Demand Action hosts community rally to address 'something that impacts everybody'

RICHMOND, Va. — Community members joined the Moms Demand Action group on this weekend for several events recognizing Gun Violence Awareness Day in Richmond.

The weekend of awareness began with a press conference featuring Mayor Danny Avula on Friday and continued Saturday with an event attended by city officials and law enforcement.

WATCH: Richmond mayor: 'Coordination' needed to prevent gun violence with 'data to drive decisions'

Richmond mayor: 'Coordination' needed for gun violence prevention with 'data to drive decisions'

The activities concluded Sunday with a memorial event at Mainline Brewery, where participants wore orange to honor the lives lost and impacted by gun violence.

Kristin Dumont, the co-local group lead for the Richmond Moms Demand Action, said community partners, survivors of gun violence, local elected officials and volunteers from the group came together to talk about gun violence prevention efforts.

"As a mom of four young children, I'm always thinking about their safety and particularly when it comes to guns," Dumont said. "We know that guns are the leading cause of pediatric death in America right now."

Dumont said that as a mother, educator and Richmond resident, the issue is "super important."

"I know that 125 Americans lose their lives every day to gun violence," Dumont said. "I know that 260 more are injured by gun violence every day."

U.S. Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), state lawmakers Rodney Willett (D-Henrico) and Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico) were in attendance as well as Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards.

"I think a diverse representation here today really emphasizes how significant this issue is and how broad the impact of gun violence is on our community," Dumont added. "We know the daily toll of gun violence is something that impacts everybody."

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Richmond's fight against gun violence

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Richmond's fight against gun violence

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.