Mom grateful for 'unbelievable' kindness Colonial Heights Police showed her family

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- An act of kindness left a mother, whose child lives with Autism, full of gratitude for a group of strangers in Colonial Heights.

"[It] was just unbelievable," Sara Ford said when she recalled what members of the Colonial Heights Police Department did for her family. "That’s what we need more of in this world."

The saga began when Ford and her family stopped to eat in Colonial Heights on their way home to New York. About two hours after leaving the restaurant on their long journey home, they realized their son Liam left his iPad behind. Liam, who lives with Autism, uses his iPad to learn.

Enter Babette Hansen.

Hansen, a mother and grandmother, was sitting at her desk when Ford called Colonial Heights Police for help.

“It was a mom who just needed some help," Hansen said about the call. "[She was] absolutely frustrated with what was hearing.”

Ford called the police for help after someone who answered the phone at the restaurant said the iPad was in fact there and the family could return to pick it up.

Having driven away from Colonial Heights, that was no longer an option for the Ford family.

“I told [Babette Hansen] my son is special needs and she was extremely supportive," Ford said.

"I’m a mom of three children grown and grandmother of five. One of them is mildly, mildly Autistic, and I know the needs of a mom with an Autistic child," Hansen said.

Hansen called Colonial Heights Police Lt. Jason Chimera, who, in turn, called the Ford family to tell them he'd take care of things.

"Next thing I know, probably a half hour later, he appears with the tablet and I was just over the Moon," Hansen said.

“I was in tears for what they did for him," Ford said.

Before mailing the iPad back to the Ford family, the officers filled it with mementos from around the department.

This week, Ford and Hansen linked up over Facetime.

“I can’t even thank you guys enough for doing that for my son," Ford said.

"Thank You," Liam added. Have a nice day.”

