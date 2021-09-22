Mom catches fire at Virginia brewery: 'I can't imagine the pain my wife's feeling'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia mother is hospitalized at the VCU Burn Unit in Richmond with severe burns after she caught fire at her family's brewery.

Charlie Anne Xavier was using a sander while working on a project at Patch Brewing Co. in Gordonsville when something sparked, WVIR reported.

“An explosion happened, and she was engulfed in flames," Charlie Anne's husband André Xavier said. "She was able to crawl out of the flames and walk, and roll and, she put herself out of fire.”

The fire burned 85 percent of Charlie Anne's body.

“Right now we're in the scary stage," André said. "The scary part is the recovery because it'll be years, years, years, you have to learn everything. Everything from walking to eating to everything."

WVIR

He said the couple's two children -- ages four years and nine months -- have given their mother a reason to fight for her life.

“I can't imagine the pain my wife's feeling and that breaks my heart to think about her pain," André said. "It also breaks my heart to think about the loss she’s going to experience in terms of her life with her children."

Charlie Anne's friends started a GoFundMe to assist with medical bills.

“I know millions of dollars will be tolled already just for her treatment alone," André said. "She's beating the odds day by day. I know she'll come home. I have no doubt."