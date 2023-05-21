Mom calls Make-A-Wish Disney trip ‘memories we will forever hold in our heart’

RICHMOND, Va. — One mother whose daughter died from a rare genetic disorder last year just before she turned 10, said the Make-A-Wish trip her family took with Emma Grace to Disney two years earlier was a magical respite from the stress the child endured.

Bethany McDorman, who is now fundraising for Team Emma Grace, said her daughter's trip transported her to a place of pure joy.

In fact, she told CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald what the fulfillment of her wish did most was make her feel like a normal kid.

"That trip was priceless. Those are memories that we will forever hold in our hearts. We were able just to escape the day to day struggles of her disease,” McDorman recalled “She was able to go, she felt good the entire time… Of course we had to take little naps in between, you know the theme parks and different stuff, but she loved every bit of it. And everyone was so kind to us and you know through Make-A-Wish they gave us more opportunities to go behind the scenes and different areas and we were able to be Barney and baby but and you know see some of the characters and she absolutely loved it.”

McDorman planned to be at the Walk for Wishes continuing to raise money for Team Emma Grace which will help another child have a wish granted.

Money raised from this year's Walk for Wishes event is enough to grant 29 wishes, but organizers were hoping to fund their goal of 35 wishes. Click here to make a donation.

