Richmond-area real estate investor sentenced to prison for million-dollar fraud: 'I am sorry'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-area real estate agent, investor and house flipper has been sentenced to nearly three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the federal government and eight banks out of more than $1 million in COVID relief funds.

Moe Mathews, co-owner and manager of Rockville-based brokerage Fresh Start Team and other businesses using the “Fresh Start” name, was sentenced Friday to 41 months in a low-security prison for his admitted role in stealing $1.1 million in loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.