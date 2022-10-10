Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond-area real estate investor sentenced to prison for million-dollar fraud: 'I am sorry'

Moe Mathews was sentenced Friday to 41 months in a low-security prison for his admitted role in stealing $1.1 million in loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Posted at 6:47 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 07:00:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-area real estate agent, investor and house flipper has been sentenced to nearly three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the federal government and eight banks out of more than $1 million in COVID relief funds.

Moe Mathews, co-owner and manager of Rockville-based brokerage Fresh Start Team and other businesses using the “Fresh Start” name, was sentenced Friday to 41 months in a low-security prison for his admitted role in stealing $1.1 million in loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone