Richmond developer sued over Model Tobacco complex

Jonathan Spiers
The Art Deco-style Model Tobacco building along Richmond Highway.
Posted at 5:13 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 05:13:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- As work continues on a massive redevelopment of the former Model Tobacco complex in South Richmond, the developer behind the multimillion-dollar project is facing a federal lawsuit from two of his investors. Filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Richmond, the suit accuses developer Chris Harrison of committing fraud and money laundering in an effort to wrest control of the project from the two investors. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

