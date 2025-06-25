Model railroad enthusiasts seek new home after losing space in shopping center

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A group of model railroad enthusiasts in Central Virginia is searching for a new home after losing their space in a shopping center.

The Virginia Train Collectors Association and River City 3 Railers had been operating in an empty storefront at Westchester Commons for the past seven months, but now must vacate as the space has been leased to another company.

"We do not have a home," Dylan Rivers, member of the Virginia Train Collectors Association, said.

The space had been gifted to the groups by Westchester Commons Mall, which they were grateful for.

"The space we are currently in was gifted to us by Westchester Commons Mall, which we are very, very gracious for, that they've given us the last seven months to be in this home. But unfortunately this area has been leased by another company," Rivers said.

With several hundred members between them, the groups had set up nine separate layouts for model railroads and held monthly open houses for the public.

"We thought we'd only get 40-50 people entering when we started the open house, it blossomed into over 200 attendees each time we did it," Harold Walker, President of the Virginia Train Collectors Association, said.

The displays attracted visitors of all ages, bringing joy to both the public and the club members.

"I love to see the smiles on the kids faces," Peter Condro, President of River City 3 Railers, said.

One unexpected benefit was how the displays connected with children on the autism spectrum.

"We gained children in the autism spectrum, their parents could come and bring their kids and be able to just enjoy it, cause they loved the action, they loved the trains moving, they loved the lights on the trains and it has been joy to see those children find something they can really enjoy, they can be here for the entire open house," Walker said.

While the groups couldn't afford to pay rent, they did cover utilities and other expenses. They believe their presence benefited the shopping center by attracting visitors.

"So we offer an attraction to, especially a mall facility like we're in at Westchester Commons," Rivers said.

"On a typical open house we bring in about 200 guests," he added.

"We're having a great time, the public is having a great time and the retailers are having a great time, and they're getting business," Condro said.

Now the model railroaders are looking for a new location anywhere in Central Virginia.

"It's a concern, we're hoping someone sees this and has the heart to give us a home," Walker said.

Anyone interested in helping the model railroaders can reach out to Harold Walker at 19hwalker@gmail.com or Dylan Rivers at moodystexaco1964@gmail.com.

