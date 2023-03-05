Watch Now
Mobile Soul Sunday opens week-long Richmond Black Restaurant Experience

'Richmond is known as the foods of foodie city... The complete story of Richmond and its food scene includes Black restaurants'
Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 05, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Mobile Soul Sunday kicks off the seventh year of the week-long Richmond Black Restaurant Experience.

The event in Monroe Park from noon to 5 p.m. featured more than 20 Black-owned food trucks and live music.

Co-founders Shemicia Bowen and Kelli Lemon said that they started the event to spotlight Richmond's talented Black-owned restaurants. After that first year, Lemon said they expanded to include chefs, caterers and food trucks.

"Richmond is known as the foods of foodie city, right?" Bowen said. "So you have to be able to tell a complete story and the complete story of Richmond and its food scene includes Black restaurants, Black caterers, Black chefs and this Sunday, our Black mobile food trucks. And as our culture meets cuisine, 22 food trucks will kick things off at Mobile Soul Sunday in Monroe Park on Franklin Street."

Mobile Soul Sunday will also feature a fun zone and a 20-foot mainstage that will feature local talents.

If food was not a big enough attraction, the economic impact is enormous.

“So, in year seven, we are anticipating about $4 million. That is $4 million Black-curated dollars floating back throughout this community," Bowen explained "We just asked people to make be intentional, pack a little patience, have a little grace, have fun while you're eating, meet a friend understand that that is the whole point for us to push revenue, push people into these businesses."

Since the event began in 2017 with 19 Black-owned restaurants, it has grown to feature 44 restaurants this year.

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience runs Sunday, March 5 through Sunday, March 12. Click here for links to the restaurants' websites and menus.

