Central Virginia church launches mobile shower unit: 'Love needs to be put into action'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- In an effort to help those in need a local church is bringing their quality of care directly to the streets of their community with a mobile shower trailer.

It's been a passion project years in the making for The Life Church in Mechanicsville.

"We believe that love needs to be put into action and so that’s what we’re doing with this," said Rodney Spangler, a member of the church's outreach team. "We love people, and we want to help people, we just think this is a great way to show our love to those in the community that need it."

The trailer is split into two sections and has a total of five showers and two sinks.

"It’s air-conditioned for that summer so that helps, and it’s heated as well for the winter," said Chuck Pauley who is also a part of the team that helped bring this vision to life.

WTVR Chuck Pauley

Pauley said the trailer was originally constructed by another church just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I went by there and that church no longer used it, pulled in there one day and prayed and said God if you can make a way, we can use this," Pauley said. "Everyone deserves dignity, respect and love."

The trailer’s completion and mission is one Pauley said hits close to home.

"About five years of my younger life I spent a lot of time on the streets of Richmond and realized the need. So it was very emotional see it come about," he said. "That’s the whole mission for me for this, is to see this used for people that have been forgotten or overlooked."

WTVR Rodney Spangler

The church already has a truck to transport the trailer, now they're looking for places to park it that have a water and power source.

"We’re looking for people to partner with in the city where we can set up the mobile shower trailer," said Spangler.

Both said they're also hoping to keep the trailer stocked with supplies like toothbrushes, toothpaste washcloths and towels.

If you'd like to donate supplies or money to this cause you can reach out to the church at 804-746-5433 or by email at info@liferva.org

The location of the trailer will also be posted on their website: LifeRVA.org

