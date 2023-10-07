Police: Teenager killed near mobile home park in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Police have confirmed that a teenager was shot and killed near a mobile home park in Prince George County.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the shooting occurred on a playground near the Pine Ridge mobile home park.

Prince George Police are advising people to avoid the area of the mobile home park and say there is no threat to the public at the time.

