Horse trailer-turned-mobile bar saddles up in the Richmond region

RICHMOND, Va. -- The trend of new mobile bars popping up in the Richmond region continues, with a concept called Shaken Not Spurred preparing to launch early next month.

Central to the venture is a two-horse trailer that’s been modified with a serving window to dish out alcoholic beverages at weddings, neighborhood parties, corporate events, bridal showers and other events.

Owner Karie Brooks described Shaken Not Spurred as a “newstalgia” concept, one that follows the recent interior design trend of mixing old and new design elements and furniture.

“It’s blending modern pieces in with old, vintage pieces,” she said.

