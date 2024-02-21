Watch Now
Horse trailer-turned-mobile bar saddles up in the Richmond region

BizSense
Posted at 6:20 AM, Feb 21, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The trend of new mobile bars popping up in the Richmond region continues, with a concept called Shaken Not Spurred preparing to launch early next month.

Central to the venture is a two-horse trailer that’s been modified with a serving window to dish out alcoholic beverages at weddings, neighborhood parties, corporate events, bridal showers and other events.

Owner Karie Brooks described Shaken Not Spurred as a “newstalgia” concept, one that follows the recent interior design trend of mixing old and new design elements and furniture.

“It’s blending modern pieces in with old, vintage pieces,” she said.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

