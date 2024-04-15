General contractor opening coffee-and-books store in Highland Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local contractor is building a new business venture in the city’s Highland Park area.

Mo Karnage, who runs GC firm Karnage Construction, is preparing to open By Any Beans Necessary, a coffee shop and book store at 3006 First Ave.

The coffeehouse is leasing a space next door to the building at 3008 First Ave., which is owned by Karnage and serves as the construction company’s headquarters. Karnage founded the firm in 2014, and focuses on historical preservation work in addition to other construction services.

In addition to coffee and books, By Any Beans Necessary is planning to have additional retail offerings by way of a consignment space dedicated to crafts and gifts made by locals.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.