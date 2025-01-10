MLK RVA Community Celebration honoring Martin Luther King Jr. rescheduled because of winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. — This year's MLK RVA Community Celebration honoring civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 19 because of winter weather.

The 23rd annual event, which had been scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12, brings communities together at the city's historic Fifth Street Baptist Church.

"We have a history of being on the forefront of the community," Ditu Kasuyi with the MLK RVA Creative Collaboration Team, said. "When Dr. King was organizing, in that time, he came here to Fifth Street Baptist Church, and our current pastor [F. Todd Gray] is a leading advocate for civil rights."

This year's celebration is a collaboration between Fifth Street Baptist, the Urban Financial Services Coalition, Boaz and Ruth and the Henrico chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Its mission is to shine a spotlight on both individuals and organizations that continue the work of Dr. King.

"We are honoring organizations who continue, no matter what season it is, to honor the work and deeds of Dr. King and how they support the community. And so, we have seven individuals and organizations that we'll be honoring this year."

The honorees come from various backgrounds, including non-profits, HBCUs and community leaders.

The celebration will also have musical performances, excerpts from Dr King's speeches and a community reception all happening in historic Highland Park.

"And what better place to come together at a Martin Luther King program, where it's a free open space, it's a no judgment zone," Kasuyi said. "We have a symbolic march and a part of that symbolic march is to remember the sacrifices that people had to make in order for us to enjoy what we have today."

In anticipation of this weekend’s weather, the event has been rescheduled for next Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. at Fifth Street Baptist Church.

Click here for updates on the MLK RVA Community Celebration.

There are other MLK area events, including a Celebration of Black Music in Film with the Richmond Symphony on Saturday, Jan. 18, featuring Butcher Brown and guest conductor Naima Burrs, followed by a special chamber concert honoring Dr. King on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. Both events will be held at the Dominion Energy Center on East Grace Street.

