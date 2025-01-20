Richmond mayor, poet laureate, and more honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

RICHMOND, Va. — City of Richmond leaders and community members gathered Monday morning in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event, “In Pursuit of the Dream: Inspiring Patriotic, Purposeful, and Service-Driven Lives,” featured remarks from Mayor Danny Avula, a spoken-word performance by former Richmond Poet Laureate Douglas Powell (known professionally as Roscoe Burnems), and other speakers and performances. It was held at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia in Jackson Ward.

Powell said the poem he performed at the event honors King's legacy and acknowledges the struggle and resilience of Black Americans.

"It's important to continue to celebrate the legacy of people who have fought and died for the few freedoms and the rights that we have," Powell said. "The work is never done, but we would be doing ourselves a disservice if we didn't honor the people before us who fought so hard to get us to where we are now."

WATCH: Full interview with Douglas Powell (Roscoe Burnems), first Poet Laureate of Richmond

