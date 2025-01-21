Rise Against Hunger honors MLK Jr. by packing thousands of meals for the hungry

RICHMOND, Va. — Martin Luther King Jr. once asked, "Why should there be hunger and deprivation in any land, in any city, at any table?"

Monday in Richmond, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Rise Against Hunger brought together hundreds of volunteers who answered that question with action, rolling up their sleeves in service to others.

What may have sounded like a party and looked like confusion was a recipe for service as the more than 500 volunteers worked in perfect harmony to package meals for those in need.

Packing stations were buzzing with activity as volunteers measured rice, soy, dried veggies, and vitamins.

Every 1,000 meals packed brought cheers and a celebratory gong.

A federal day off to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. was the perfect time for the Williams family to chose helping over an at-home holiday.

“It's fun, and I'm glad everyone can do it like, you know, but it's fun, and everyone and anyone can do it,” said Marian Williams.

Families, fraternities, sororities and churches gathered to serve others, representing the kind of community Dr. King dreamed of.

"He has such an important value in reference to not just civil rights, but also the community. So with us being able to do that in the community, it shows us an opportunity of value in our family and pass it from generation to generation, especially from not just the African American aspect of it, but also from our whole country," James Williams said.

In a world where hunger impacts 44 million people in the United State alone, and one in nine people in Central Virginia, organizations like Rise Against Hunger step up to make a difference as hunger’s grip tightens.

The goal was to pack 50,000 meals on Monday; turning volunteers into a hungry man’s hero.

“These meals are going to countries in need all across the globe. It's really mind blowing to see like on a day, on a free day, we could be doing anything they decide to give back to a community where they don't even know where the food is going right now, but they know it's going to someone in need today, and that's just amazing to see people just to have that blind faith and just they know they're doing good." said Woody Kennon Rise Against Hunger's event manager.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

