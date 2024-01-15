Petersburg celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, leaders call for city to 'continue Dr. King's work'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will mark what would have been the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 95th birthday.

The civil rights leader is being honored in cities across the country, including in Petersburg, where he found much support for his non-violent approach to civil rights.

At Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg, Dr. King was remembered by many, including teenagers, who believed that he served as an inspiration.

"He really does inspire me to be a better person, to help my Community so we can all have that same equality," said 16-year-old Chris Moore.

13-year-old Torri Elliott, who spoke at the ceremony to remember Dr. King, said there is still much more that he can be learned about the civil rights icon.

“People still talk about him, there’s still more things to learn about what he did and accomplished in his time living," Torri said.

Torri's mom, Tracie Elliott, echoed her daughter, saying that there is also still more to be done today, 56 years after King's death.

“There’s much to be done and as long as I’m here with breath in my body, we’re going to continue to fight."

Dr. King made more than a half dozen trips to Petersburg, speaking at various churches, and garnering support for the Civil Rights Movement.

"Today is a day we Honor how far we’ve come because of him and we commit ourselves to continuing his work," said Virginia congresswoman Jennifer McClellan.

Petersburg leaders say Dr. King wasn't just adamant in fighting racism, but poverty as well.

"Systemic poverty is still hurting our city now and that was the next phase of Dr. King's dream that we haven’t pushed hard on today, in order to raise people out of poverty," Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said.

In celebrating MLK Day, organizers say it is just not about keeping his Dr. King's name alive, but the work he did as well.

While gun violence has certainly become a much bigger issue in today's society than during the Civil Rights Era, the memory of all Dr. King succeeded in accomplishing through non-violence has not been forgotten.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!