Miyares calls for investigation of leaked FBI memo with 'Anti-Catholic bigotry'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is joining 19 other attorneys general condemning a leaked internal FBI document that allegedly labeled some Catholics as "violent extremists."

Miyares said the memo, which allegedly originated from the FBI's Richmond field office in late January, targeted Catholics as potential threats due to their religious beliefs.

"The memorandum distinguishes between what the FBI deems acceptable and unacceptable Catholic beliefs and practices," officials with the attorney general's office said. "The memorandum suggests that there are 'radical-traditionalists' who could be 'racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists.'"

In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Miyares and the other attorneys general demanded answers for why the document was created.

“Virginia is the birthplace of religious freedom and has a long history of protecting the inalienable right to live your faith free from government interference or intimidation," Miyares wrote.

Miyares urged the FBI to publicly release all materials related to the memo and its creation.

"Anti-Catholic bigotry appears to be festering in the FBI, and the Bureau is treating Catholics as potential terrorists because of their beliefs," the letter reads.

Additionally, the letter called language in the memo "unconstitutional."

"The FBI must immediately and unequivocally order agency personnel not to target Americans based on their religious beliefs and practices," the letter continues.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to the Richmond FBI Field Office, but it was after hours on Friday. We will update this story once when we hear back.

Click here to read the letter Miyares sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.