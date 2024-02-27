Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

131-home mixed-use project proposed in east Ashland

patriot-glenn-plan.png
BizSense
patriot-glenn-plan.png
Posted at 6:28 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 06:28:49-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A proposal currently making its way though Ashland’s zoning approval process would add new for-sale homes as well as retail and restaurant space to the east side of the town.

Local developer Hank Wilton is planning Patriot Glenn, a mixed-use development with 131 residential units and commercial space on a 60-acre site where East Patrick Henry and Providence Church roads meet, just off Exit 92A on Interstate 95.

The development is planned to feature only for-sale homes, with a mix of single-family detached houses, cottage-style houses and townhomes. Price points are expected to range between $350,000 and $500,000, Wilton told the Ashland Planning Commission earlier this month.

“We’ll have something for everybody, I think, with at least three different price points,” said the developer, who was formerly the head of The Wilton Cos. and now operates Wilton Acquisition.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone