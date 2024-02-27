131-home mixed-use project proposed in east Ashland

RICHMOND, Va. -- A proposal currently making its way though Ashland’s zoning approval process would add new for-sale homes as well as retail and restaurant space to the east side of the town.

Local developer Hank Wilton is planning Patriot Glenn, a mixed-use development with 131 residential units and commercial space on a 60-acre site where East Patrick Henry and Providence Church roads meet, just off Exit 92A on Interstate 95.

The development is planned to feature only for-sale homes, with a mix of single-family detached houses, cottage-style houses and townhomes. Price points are expected to range between $350,000 and $500,000, Wilton told the Ashland Planning Commission earlier this month.

“We’ll have something for everybody, I think, with at least three different price points,” said the developer, who was formerly the head of The Wilton Cos. and now operates Wilton Acquisition.

