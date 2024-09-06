Benefit to honor beloved Richmond radio personality Kat Simons: 'Celebrate her legacy'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – An event will pay tribute to Kat Simons, the beloved longtime Richmond radio personality who died unexpectedly over the summer.

The Friends of Kat Simons Foundation will hold a musical celebration to honor the familiar voice on Mix 98 on Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Westchester Commons concert field.

Before Simons died unexpectedly in June, she was devoted to a long list of charitable causes and organizations in Richmond, so the event will support the local charities she loved, according to organizers.

“This is an opportunity to bring a lot of nonprofits together again with the musical aspect to celebrate her life,” Debra Willis with the foundation said. “Celebrate her legacy and show we can give back to the community.”

Some of Simon’s favorite local bands and performers will be there along with food vendors.

CBS 6's Greg McQuade and Bill Bevins will help emcee Sunday's tribute.

